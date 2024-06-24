LPSO announces permitted dates, times, and locations for 4th of July fireworks

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced times and dates that fireworks will be permitted in the lead-up to July 4th.

Please be advised that these times are for unincorporated areas of Lafourche Parish and the Town of Lockport ONLY. Fireworks are NOT PERMITTED in the City of Thibodaux and are only allowed in Oak Ridge Park in Golden Meadow.

The 2024 fireworks times and dates are as follows:

June 25, 2024: Noon-9:00 p.m.

Noon-9:00 p.m. June 26-July 2, 2024: 9:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.

9:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m. July 3-4, 2024: 9:00 a.m.-Midnight

9:00 a.m.-Midnight July 5, 2024: 9:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.

For more information or questions about permitted firework times, dates, and locations, please call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)532-2808.