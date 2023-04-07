LPSO announces Sergeant Nicholas Pepper Memorial Fund

“We have been overwhelmed with the outpouring of support from the community. We understand many of you want to assist the family, and so, we have set up a memorial fund for Sergeant Nicholas Pepper,” reads a statement from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Nick N. Pepper, 44, died Sunday, April 2, 2023 in the line of duty. On Wednesday, April 5, 2023 services were held at Saint Joseph Co-Cathedral. A Mass of Christian Burial began at the church with burial following at Saint James Chapel Mausoleum in Choctaw. Sgt. Pepper leaves behind his wife of 20 years, Christie Ordoyne Pepper, and his children, Patience Pepper, Gracie Pepper, Nicholas Pepper, II.

Serving in law enforcement for over 24 years, Sgt. Pepper received numerous commendations throughout his career. He worked at the Houma Police Department, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office as a Detective Sergeant.

Donations to the Sergeant Nicholas Pepper Memorial Fund can be made online here, checks can be mailed to the Sergeant Nicholas Pepper Memorial Fund, 200 Canal Boulevard, Thibodaux, LA 70301, and cash donations can also be dropped off at the B1 BANK branch in Thibodaux.

Read the original article here.