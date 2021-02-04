LPSO Correctional Facilities Achieve ACA Accreditation

Sheriff Craig Webre announced the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office’s two correctional facilities have been officially accredited by the American Correctional Association (ACA). The announcement follows an assessment of the programs and facilities which occurred in November 2020.

The Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex achieved its initial accreditation. Meanwhile, the Transitional Work Program achieved its fifth consecutive re-accreditation. The program was first accredited in 2004.

“These accreditations represent our agency’s commitment to excellence in the field of corrections,” said Sheriff Webre. “Over the past few years, we have changed the entire perspective on corrections among our staff and our inmate population. We hope these efforts can provide a level of transparency and accountability to help continue to change public perspectives on corrections as well.”

As announced in November, the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex was found to be in compliance with 100% of mandatory standards and all applicable voluntary standards. The Transitional Work Program, meanwhile, was also found to be in 100% compliance with mandatory standards. Of the applicable voluntary standards, the program was found to be in 99.5% compliance, having met 196 out of 197 standards. The only standard that was unable to be met was having natural light in the inmates’ sleeping areas.

Lafourche Parish becomes only the second parish in Louisiana to have its parish-operated facilities accredited by the ACA. Lafayette Parish is the other with accreditations for its Correctional Center and Transitional Work Program.