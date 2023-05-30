LPSO Corrections Department score 100 percent in ACA audit

The Lafourche Parish Sheriffs Office announced that last week, the LPSO Corrections Department underwent an extensive audit process by the American Correctional Association. The auditors spent time reviewing files and touring both facilities while speaking with staff and inmates. LPSO is proud to announce that both the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex and the Transitional Work Program scored 100 percent on all mandatory standards and 100 percent on all applicable non-mandatory standards. “These results are attributed to the consistency shown by the staff in their day-to-day hard work!” reads a statement from LPSO.

Congratulations to the LPSO Corrections Department!