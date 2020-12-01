LPSO Deputies to Keep Beards for “Do It Again December” Fundraiser

Sheriff Craig Webre announced the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will extend its “no shave” fundraiser for another month. LPSO raised nearly $4,000 for the American Cancer Society through this year’s No Shave November fundraiser. For Do It Again December, deputies can keep their facial hair for an additional donation, this time to benefit both the American Cancer Society and the Special Olympics.

LPSO employees who donate $25 will be allowed to grow a beard – or keep their existing beard – during the month of December. Women who donate will be permitted to wear jeans on Fridays during the month of December. Like many law enforcement agencies, LPSO policy prohibits facial hair other than a mustache. This policy will be suspended again for the month of December for those employees who donate. Half of the money collected for December will be donated to the American Cancer Society, while the other half will be donated to the Special Olympics.

“With everything that 2020 has brought, we wanted to do something positive for our employees while also giving to a worthy cause,” said Sheriff Webre. “With the continued success of our No Shave November fundraiser, we decided to extend these fundraising efforts to the month of December. Through the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life and the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics, the men and women of our agency annually give to these worthy causes, and this is just one more way in which we will contribute this year.”

The public is welcomed to join in our efforts to participate to raise money for this great cause. Checks can be made out to American Cancer Society or Special Olympics and dropped off at any Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office location through the month of December.