LPSO issues firework guidelines for New Year’s celebrations

December 26, 2022

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office issued the following firework guidelines to residents for upcoming New Year ‘s celebrations:

  • Fireworks may be used from December 26-30 from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Fireworks may be used on New Year’s Eve from 9 a.m. – 2 a.m.
  • Fireworks may be used on New Year’s Day from 9 a.m. – midnight
  • Fireworks are not allowed in the City of Thibodaux or the town of Golden Meadow, with the exception of Oak Ridge Park.
