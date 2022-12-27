LPSO issues firework guidelines for New Year’s celebrations

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office issued the following firework guidelines to residents for upcoming New Year ‘s celebrations:

Fireworks may be used from December 26-30 from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Fireworks may be used on New Year’s Eve from 9 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Fireworks may be used on New Year’s Day from 9 a.m. – midnight

Fireworks are not allowed in the City of Thibodaux or the town of Golden Meadow, with the exception of Oak Ridge Park.