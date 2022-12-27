LPSO issues firework guidelines for New Year’s celebrations

Bake the Best King Cake? Prove so at the Bayou King Cake Festival!December 26, 2022
The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office issued the following firework guidelines to residents for upcoming New Year ‘s celebrations:
- Fireworks may be used from December 26-30 from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Fireworks may be used on New Year’s Eve from 9 a.m. – 2 a.m.
- Fireworks may be used on New Year’s Day from 9 a.m. – midnight
- Fireworks are not allowed in the City of Thibodaux or the town of Golden Meadow, with the exception of Oak Ridge Park.