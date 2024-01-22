LPSO: Missing Jefferson Parish Man

January 22, 2024
January 22, 2024

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office and Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing 47-year-old Burnell Sens II of Jefferson Parish. He was believed to be in the Larose area in the early morning hours of Sunday, January 21, 2024. He was driving a black GMC Canyon truck with Louisiana license plate Y321370. If you see Sens or his vehicle, please call 911 immediately.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office - Press Release
