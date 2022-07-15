LPSO MISSING PERSON: Brandon Fournier

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating Brandon Fournier, 38, of Mary Beth Avenue in Bayou Blue. He was last seen around noon on July 2, 2022, walking north on LA Highway 316 from his street.

Brandon Fournier is described as 6’0” tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds with shoulder-length brown hair. He had also recently shaved his beard. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, tennis shoes, and two rings on his left hand. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.