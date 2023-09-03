LPSO MISSING PERSON: Scott Chiasson

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 60-year-old Scott Chiasson of LA Highway 304 in Thibodaux. He was last seen on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, when he was cutting grass at his residence.

Scott Chiasson is described as 5’7″ tall and weighing approximately 160 pounds. He has gray and black hair with a beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing shorts and a t-shirt. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or dial 911.