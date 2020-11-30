LPSO Now Accepting Names of Children for 27th Annual Christmas Bicycle Giveaway

Sheriff Craig Webre announced the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is now taking names of children in need of a bicycle for the 27th Annual Christmas Bicycle Giveaway.

Any Lafourche Parish parent with a child in need can submit their child’s name, age, gender, address, phone number, and other qualifying information by calling (985) 632-8836. Due to high demand, requests should be limited to no more than two bicycles per family. The children must live in Lafourche Parish.

Through this program, more than 4,500 bicycles have been distributed to needy children in our area over the years, including more than 100 in 2019 alone.

Bicycles and monetary donations are still being accepted for this year’s giveaway. Sheriff Webre asks that any bicycles donated at this time be either brand new or gently used due to the giveaway taking place around mid-December. For monetary donations, checks should be made payable to the Lafourche Deputies Association with the words “Bike Giveaway” in the memo line. Bicycles and monetary donations may be dropped off at any Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office location throughout the parish.