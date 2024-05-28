LPSO now offers free concealed carry classes

Sheriff Craig Webre is proud to announce the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will now offer free concealed carry classes. The first free course will be held on June 1, 2024. This is in an effort to encourage residents to take the training if they intend to carry a concealed firearm without a permit as will be allowed for eligible persons beginning on July 4, 2024.

Act No. 6 of the 2024 Regular Session of the Louisiana State Legislature amends existing law to allow for those 18 years of age or older to carry a firearm concealed within the state without obtaining a permit or training. The law only applies to those not otherwise prohibited from possessing a firearm by any state or federal law. The law also only applies within the state of Louisiana and is not reciprocal to other states. To carry concealed in those states with existing reciprocity laws, you must still obtain a concealed carry permit from the State of Louisiana.

In response to this, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office has amended its concealed carry training course to encourage all who plan to carry a concealed firearm with or without a permit to receive information on safe carrying, usage, and storage. The free informational course will cover gun safety, storage, liability, and prohibited carrying locations.

The first free course will be held on June 1, 2024, at the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office Shooting Range, located at 3451 Highway 182 in Raceland. The course will begin at 8 a.m. and those wanting to complete the course to obtain the state concealed carry permit must stay for the entire course which will last until approximately 5 p.m. with a break for lunch. Those wishing to attend simply for informational purposes are free to leave at any time.

Participants must bring a handgun in good working condition, 50 rounds of ammunition, eye protection (sunglasses or eyeglasses are sufficient), and ear protection (muffs or plugs).

The course is free, but online registration is required in advance due to the limited class size. Go to LPSO.net/classes to register for this course online. For more information, contact Captain Kevin Johnson at (985) 449-4481 or by email at kevin-johnson@lpso.net.