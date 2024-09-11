LPSO provides update on road closures, services, and shelter

Lafourche Sheriff’s Office provided the following latest information for Lafourche Parish residents on Thursday morning, September 12, 2024:

A curfews remains in effect until 10 a.m. Officials are asking residents to stay sheltered in place until them. Even after the curfew is lifted, citizens are asked to keep travel to a minimum as road traffic hinders efforts such as power restoration.

PHONE NUMBERS:

EMERGENCY: 911

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office: (985) 413-5677, (985) 413-7158, or (985) 413-7556

Lafourche Parish Government HOTLINE: (985) 537-7603

ROAD CLOSURES:

Numerous streets downed power lines, poles and trees and/or standing water. DO NOT drive around barricades. Do not drive into standing water. Here are the primary closures.

LA 308 at Lafourche Crossing in Thibodaux

LA 182 between LA 307 and U.S. 90

Galliano Pontoon Bridge and Cote Blanche Bridge in Cut Off are closed to vehicular traffic

Canal Street in Lockport is CLOSED under the Company Canal Bridge

Go to 511la.org for all state highway closures.

SHELTER:

Lockport Community Center (5610 Highway 1) – bring at least two days’ worth of food, water, medicine and bedding as well as power banks and charging cables for electronic devices.

CLOSURES:

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office administrative offices will remain closed until further notice.

Lafourche Parish Government offices, Lafourche Parish District Attorney’s Office, Clerk of Court Office, and the 17th Judicial District Court are closed Thursday.

Lafourche Parish public and private schools are closed Thursday.

Nicholls State University and Fletcher Technical Community College campuses will be closed Thursday with all classes and campus events canceled.

Lafourche Parish Head Start will be closed Thursday and Friday.

TRASH PICKUP:

Normal residential pickup will NOT occur Thursday.

SANDBAGS:

Self-fill Locations (open 24 hours; bring a shovel):

Thibodaux Field Office: 2565 Veterans Blvd.

Manchester Manor: End of street, Thibodaux

Bayou Country Club: End of Fairway Drive, Thibodaux

Chackbay Fair Grounds: Hwy 304

Choctaw Field Office: 122 Choctaw Barn Road

Bayou Boeuf Bridge: Hwy 307

Des Allemands Bridge: intersection of Bridge Road and Bayou Road

Bayou Blue Recreation Grounds: Hwy 316 South of Hwy 182

Raceland Ag Grounds Parking Lot: Texas Street

Lockport Field Office: 6236 Hwy 308

Lafourche Fire District #3 Central Station: 17462 West Main, Galliano

Oak Ridge Community Park: Golden Meadow

Elderly/Disabled Pickup (25 bags max, open Thursday 10am-5pm):