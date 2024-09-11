LPSO provides update on road closures, services, and shelter

Twenty six people rescued in Thibodaux by LPSOSeptember 11, 2024
Lafourche Sheriff’s Office provided the following latest information for Lafourche Parish residents on Thursday morning, September 12, 2024:
A curfews remains in effect until 10 a.m. Officials are asking residents to stay sheltered in place until them. Even after the curfew is lifted, citizens are asked to keep travel to a minimum as road traffic hinders efforts such as power restoration.
PHONE NUMBERS:
- EMERGENCY: 911
- Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office: (985) 413-5677, (985) 413-7158, or (985) 413-7556
- Lafourche Parish Government HOTLINE: (985) 537-7603
ROAD CLOSURES:
Numerous streets downed power lines, poles and trees and/or standing water. DO NOT drive around barricades. Do not drive into standing water. Here are the primary closures.
- LA 308 at Lafourche Crossing in Thibodaux
- LA 182 between LA 307 and U.S. 90
- Galliano Pontoon Bridge and Cote Blanche Bridge in Cut Off are closed to vehicular traffic
- Canal Street in Lockport is CLOSED under the Company Canal Bridge
- Go to 511la.org for all state highway closures.
SHELTER:
- Lockport Community Center (5610 Highway 1) – bring at least two days’ worth of food, water, medicine and bedding as well as power banks and charging cables for electronic devices.
CLOSURES:
- Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office administrative offices will remain closed until further notice.
- Lafourche Parish Government offices, Lafourche Parish District Attorney’s Office, Clerk of Court Office, and the 17th Judicial District Court are closed Thursday.
- Lafourche Parish public and private schools are closed Thursday.
- Nicholls State University and Fletcher Technical Community College campuses will be closed Thursday with all classes and campus events canceled.
- Lafourche Parish Head Start will be closed Thursday and Friday.
TRASH PICKUP:
- Normal residential pickup will NOT occur Thursday.
SANDBAGS:
Self-fill Locations (open 24 hours; bring a shovel):
- Thibodaux Field Office: 2565 Veterans Blvd.
- Manchester Manor: End of street, Thibodaux
- Bayou Country Club: End of Fairway Drive, Thibodaux
- Chackbay Fair Grounds: Hwy 304
- Choctaw Field Office: 122 Choctaw Barn Road
- Bayou Boeuf Bridge: Hwy 307
- Des Allemands Bridge: intersection of Bridge Road and Bayou Road
- Bayou Blue Recreation Grounds: Hwy 316 South of Hwy 182
- Raceland Ag Grounds Parking Lot: Texas Street
- Lockport Field Office: 6236 Hwy 308
- Lafourche Fire District #3 Central Station: 17462 West Main, Galliano
- Oak Ridge Community Park: Golden Meadow
Elderly/Disabled Pickup (25 bags max, open Thursday 10am-5pm):
- Thibodaux Field Office: 2565 Veterans Blvd.
- Choctaw Field Office: 122 Choctaw Barn Road
- Raceland Field Office: 129 Texas Street
- Bayou Blue Field Office: 104 Myrtle Drive
- Lockport Field Office: 6236 Highway 308
- Cut Off Field Office: 128 West 97th Street