LPSO recognizes staff for performance, outstanding efforts, and extraordinary work

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Webre recently awarded commendations, and distinguished service awards recognizing staff members for their performance, outstanding efforts, and extraordinary work. The following have been recognized thus far:
Unit Commendation to the LPSO Range Division for their efforts to upgrade the Shooting Range facilities while the range was shut down due to COVID-19. The range was also used as a COVID-19 testing site and as a sandbag location during the busy hurricane seasons of 2020 and 2021.
Unit Commendation to the LPSO Narcotics Section for their outstanding efforts over the past two years. These agents have put in countless hours in efforts to seize narcotics and weapons and put drug dealers in jail. While they recognize there is still plenty of work to continue to do, we are proud of their continued efforts.
Unit Commendation to the Programming and Reentry Team at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex for the extraordinary work they do in changing the lives of the offenders they work with. This group has been praised by the Louisiana Department of Corrections for providing superior services and being a model program.
Unit Commendation to the LPSO Training Division for their efforts over the past two years to train new officers and conduct recertification for existing deputies, all while dealing with the challenges of COVID-19 and two memorable hurricane seasons.
Sheriff Webre recently met with several deputies to present distinguished service awards.
Lt. Robert Mason was recognized for his role in the acquisition, operation and maintenance of investigative technology utilized by investigators in countless cases. Lt. Derek Champagne was honored for his efforts in an investigation into a drug trafficking organization in Lafourche Parish – a joint investigation with the U.S. DEA. Lt. Keniyelle “Nikki” Frank was recognized for her dedication to the youth of Lafourche Parish, especially for her work with the Beyond the Bell Program and the Friends of Beyond the Bell
Distinguished Service Awards:
Lt. Lesley Hill was recognized for her work as Accreditation Manager in attaining accreditations for the agency, training academy, communications, Correctional Complex, and Transitional Work Program. Sgt. Glenn Leray was honored for his professionalism in returning an abandoned boat to its owner. Sgt. Leray was nominated by the boat owner’s son.
Deputy Melissa Simmons, a member of our Police Social Services section, was honored for her efforts in assisting the concerned and grieving families following the capsizing of the Seacor Power liftboat in April 2021. Patrick Harrison, Assistant Director of I.T., was recognized for his outstanding work during his career.
Captain Chad Shelby, Lt. Trent Duplantis and Captain John Champagne were honored for their 20 plus years of commitment to the Crisis Management Unit who get called out to handle a variety of special operations.
Sgt. William Hand, Lt. Derek Champagne and Deputy Todd Prevost were recognized for their efforts in locating a Utah fugitive who had been living in Bayou Blue for over a decade.