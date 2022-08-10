LPSO recognizes staff for performance, outstanding efforts, and extraordinary work

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Webre recently awarded commendations, and distinguished service awards recognizing staff members for their performance, outstanding efforts, and extraordinary work. The following have been recognized thus far:

Unit Commendation to the LPSO Range Division for their efforts to upgrade the Shooting Range facilities while the range was shut down due to COVID-19. The range was also used as a COVID-19 testing site and as a sandbag location during the busy hurricane seasons of 2020 and 2021.

Unit Commendation to the LPSO Narcotics Section for their outstanding efforts over the past two years. These agents have put in countless hours in efforts to seize narcotics and weapons and put drug dealers in jail. While they recognize there is still plenty of work to continue to do, we are proud of their continued efforts.

Unit Commendation to the Programming and Reentry Team at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex for the extraordinary work they do in changing the lives of the offenders they work with. This group has been praised by the Louisiana Department of Corrections for providing superior services and being a model program.

Unit Commendation to the LPSO Training Division for their efforts over the past two years to train new officers and conduct recertification for existing deputies, all while dealing with the challenges of COVID-19 and two memorable hurricane seasons.

Sheriff Webre recently met with several deputies to present distinguished service awards.

Lt. Robert Mason was recognized for his role in the acquisition, operation and maintenance of investigative technology utilized by investigators in countless cases. Lt. Derek Champagne was honored for his efforts in an investigation into a drug trafficking organization in Lafourche Parish – a joint investigation with the U.S. DEA. Lt. Keniyelle “Nikki” Frank was recognized for her dedication to the youth of Lafourche Parish, especially for her work with the Beyond the Bell Program and the Friends of Beyond the Bell