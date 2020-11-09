LPSO searching for runaway teen, asking for public’s help in locating

From LPSO:

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 14-year-old Katherine Villeda-Hernandez of Larose. She was last seen at her residence on South Main Street at around 12:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 8, 2020.

She left a hand-written note behind indicating she was running away from home.

She is described as 5’0 tall, weighing approximately 100 pounds with black hair. She was last seen wearing plaid pajamas, but it appears she left her home with a bag of clothing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.