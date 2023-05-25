LPSO searching for runaway teen Erreyeal Brumfield

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Erreyeal Brunfield of Bayou Blue. She was last seen leaving her grandmother’s home in the 100 block of Chetta Place in Bayou Blue on Thursday morning, May 25, 2023.

Brumfield is described as 5’3” tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds with brown hair. She was last seen wearing a light blue hoodie and black shorts. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.