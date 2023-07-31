LPSO searching for runaway teen: Kierrah Tolliver

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 13-year-old Kierrah Tolliver of Ida Street in Bayou Blue. She was last seen leaving her grandmother’s Ida Street residence at around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, July 31, in a gray 2020 Nissan Altima. She is believed to be with 16-year-old Eric Thompson Jr. of Houma, and investigators believe the two could be in the Metairie area. Tolliver is described as 5’0″ tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds with brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information on his/her whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.