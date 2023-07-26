LPSO searching for runaway teen: Zoe Villatoro

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 14-year-old Zoe Villatoro of Bourg. She was last seen at approximately 9:30 a.m. when she left her grandmother’s residence on LA Highway 24 in Bourg.

Zoe Villatoro is described as 5’7″ tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds with brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and had a multi-colored backpack with cartoon characters. Anyone with information on his/her whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.