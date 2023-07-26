LPSO searching for runaway teen: Zoe Villatoro

Governor’s Office to host Back To School Community Fair in Houma, other Louisiana cities
July 26, 2023
Demolition has officially begun on the Lake Houmas Inn
July 26, 2023

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 14-year-old Zoe Villatoro of Bourg. She was last seen at approximately 9:30 a.m. when she left her grandmother’s residence on LA Highway 24 in Bourg.

Zoe Villatoro is described as 5’7″ tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds with brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and had a multi-colored backpack with cartoon characters. Anyone with information on his/her whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

July 26, 2023

Demolition has officially begun on the Lake Houmas Inn

Read more