LPSO searching for runaway teen

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Gracie Theriot of James Street in Larose. She was last seen at a convenience store in Lockport at approximately 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, and she left in a silver, four-door Chevrolet Cruze bearing license plate number 370GHD. There were also initials on the back window of the vehicle.

Gracie Theriot is described as 5’1″ tall, weighing approximately 215 pounds with blonde to strawberry blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black Rouse’s shirt and khaki pants. She has a tattoo of flowers on the outside of her right forearm, a tattoo of butterflies on the inside of her right forearm, and a floral tattoo on her upper right thigh. She also has a scar on her nose and piercings on each side of her nose. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.