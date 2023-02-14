LPSO seeking 15-year-old runaway

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Blaze Crochet of Erika Drive in Thibodaux. He was last seen at around 11 a.m. on February 11, 2023, at his residence. He reportedly left his residence to go to a parade in Houma.

Blaze Crochet is described as 5’7” tall, weighing approximately 170 pounds with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.