TEEN FOUND – LPSO seeking help finding Missing Lafourche Teen

UPDATE: Jadyn Boyd has been found and is safe. (3:42pm)

Original story:

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Jadyn Boyd of 121 Blue Street in Gray. She was last seen at around 7:30 p.m. on March 17, 2021.

Jadyn Boyd is described as 5’0” tall, weighing approximately 100 pounds with black hair. She was last seen wearing a red long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 9-1-1.