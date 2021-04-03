LPSO seeking public’s help in locating 13-year-old runaway

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 13-year-old Dru Dilsaver of School Lane in Chackbay. She was last seen at approximately 8 p.m. on April 2, 2021, walking out of her residence with a backpack.

Dru Dilsaver is described as 5’4” tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds with red hair. She was last seen wearing a blue 6th Ward Middle School 8th grader shirt, black shorts and black sandals.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.