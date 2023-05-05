LPSO Selected to Work with National Agency to Improve Mental Health Care for Veterans

As part of Mental Health Awareness Month, Sheriff Craig Webre announced the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is working with the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration (SAMHSA) to develop a program aimed at assisting veterans in crisis. Representatives from SAMHSA are in Thibodaux this week to present information to the local group of community partners working on this endeavor with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office – the first agency in the state of Louisiana selected to work on the project.

“Supporting our veterans means more than just thanking them for their service,” said Sheriff Webre. “It also means recognizing the toll that service can take on their mental health, and providing them with the resources and assistance necessary to heal and thrive.”

Caring for service members, veterans and their families who are experiencing an emotional crisis requires a comprehensive and coordinated approach. When these individuals are receiving treatment in the midst of a mental health crisis, they are at an increased risk of dying by suicide. SAMHSA developed the Crisis Intercept Map for suicide prevention to help communities recognize gaps and strengthen the delivery of suicide prevention policies and practices for service members and veterans.

LPSO and its team of community partners are meeting with SAMHSA this week to begin creating the Crisis Intercept Map for our region. Throughout this process, the team will discuss opportunities to implement essential practices and protocols including universal screening, safety planning, safety amid lethal means, and to promote connectedness.

“Our ultimate goal through these efforts is to identify veterans in need of help and connect them with the proper services and resources our community partners can provide,” said Sheriff Webre. “We are honored to participate in this national initiative to develop this interagency team that will create an action plan to improve crisis care services across the continuum.”

Mental Health Awareness Month was established in 1949 to increase awareness of the importance of mental health and wellness in Americans’ lives and to celebrate recovery from mental illness. The goal is to fight stigma, provide support, educate the public and advocate for policies that support the millions of people in the U.S. affected by mental illness.