LPSO Sergeant Receives Heart of Law Enforcement Award

Sheriff Craig Webre announced a member of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office was recognized at a statewide award ceremony on Tuesday. Sergeant Keniyelle “Nikki” Frank was honored with a Heart of Law Enforcement Award, presented by the Beyond the Badge organization, in a ceremony in Baton Rouge on Tuesday. A total of 15 officers from 11 agencies across the state were honored at the event.

Sergeant Frank received the Service Before Self award, given to officers whose act of kindness stands out in the field of nominees. Specifically, she was recognized for her work with the Beyond the Bell program and its fundraising organization, Friends of Beyond the Bell, for which she currently serves as President. She has been a part of the program since its inception in January 2015. The program is based at the Reverend Lloyd Wallace Community Center in Raceland.

As part of her role in the Community-Oriented Policing and Problem-Solving Section, she is responsible for keeping communities safe and being a positive role model for the children that reside in her area. Sergeant Frank sees herself as a deputy that can bridge the gap between community and law enforcement, and it’s her lifelong dream to help others.

Sheriff Craig Webre said, “Sergeant Frank continues to be an outstanding member of our organization. She truly shines in her work with Beyond the Bell, and she is an excellent role model for the children of our community. I congratulate her on this esteemed honor.”

The annual ceremony, held on March 8, 2022, was attended by more than 200 guests, including state elected officials and area police chiefs and sheriffs. Honorary Event Chair Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser gave brief remarks, and actor John Schneider of The Dukes of Hazzard and The Haves and Have Nots was the keynote speaker for the event.

Beyond the Badge was incorporated in April of 2016 and is operated entirely by citizen volunteers and funded by corporate and private donations. Baton Rouge resident Linda Hull created the non-profit organization to recognize law enforcement officers for acts of kindness that go beyond their duties.

Sergeant Frank is the second member of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office to receive a Heart of Law Enforcement Award. Major Cortrell Davis was honored with the award in 2018.

“At a time when there is so much negative attention directed toward law enforcement in general, I thought someone needed to honor all the officers who go beyond the call of duty. We need to let the public know about their acts of kindness and generosity,” Hull said.

Nominations of officers for Beyond the Badge’s Heart of Law Enforcement award can be made throughout the year. Members of the general public or law enforcement agencies can submit nominations online at BeyondTheBadgeLouisiana.org. Nominations are accepted until January 31 for acts performed during the previous calendar year.