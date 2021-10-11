LPSO Teams with Bless Your Heart Nonprofit for Jacket Donation Drive for Students

Sheriff Craig Webre announced the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Bless Your Heart Nonprofit Corporation to collect light jackets for school-aged children through the end of the month. Donations of new or “like new” jackets for kids in Pre-K through 12th grade are now being accepted at LPSO offices. This is the latest in Hurricane Ida relief efforts for LPSO.

Bless Your Heart Nonprofit is also currently coordinating a school uniform drive for students whose uniforms were lost or damaged due to Hurricane Ida. This is just one of many needs being addressed among Lafourche Parish relief efforts.

“As we continue our hurricane relief efforts, we wanted to help organize a donation drive to help the children of Lafourche Parish,” said Sheriff Webre. “Watching the efforts of volunteers from Bless Your Heart Nonprofit inspired us to help replenish items students had lost due to the storm. We know jackets will be needed, and we wanted to address it now before cooler weather arrives.”

Jeray Jarreau, founder of Bless Your Heart Nonprofit, said she is excited about the partnership with the LPSO, and is happy to meet another need of the community.

“It has been such a blessing being able to serve this community in its time of need,” said Jarreau. “It has been devastating to see our community like this, but I am also so incredibly thankful for all of the volunteers and donors who help us, including the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. We look forward to continuing to serve our community together.”

Light jackets and windbreakers that are either new or “like new” (no stains, tears, etc.) will be accepted beginning Monday, October 18 through Friday, October 29, 2021. Jackets can be dropped off during normal office hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The jackets will be for school-aged students in Pre-K through 12th grade. Jacket sizes ranging from 4T to Adult XL are preferred, but all sizes will be accepted. Jacket donations can be dropped off at any of these LPSO offices: