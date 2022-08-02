LPSO to Conduct Online Tax Title Sale on August 30, 2022

Sheriff Craig Webre announced the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will host a tax title sale on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. The tax sale will begin at 8 A.M. and conclude at 8 P.M. or earlier if all properties are sold. By hosting the sale online, bidders that would not normally be able to attend the auction in person are still able to participate.

This sale is open to the general public. A list of available properties and online registration will be available beginning on August 16, 2022, through our website at LPSO.net/TaxSale. Bidders are encouraged to participate online from the comfort and privacy of their own computer, but if you wish to attend in person, a limited number of computer terminals will be available on the date of the tax sale on the third floor of the Ferd H. Block Building, located at 200 West 2nd Street in Thibodaux. These computer terminals will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. An LPSO representative will be on hand to answer any questions and direct you to a computer terminal.

A tax title sale is the sale of properties that have delinquent taxes due. The tax titles for these properties are sold to the public for the amount of the delinquent taxes due, plus any accrued interest, penalties, costs, and other statutory impositions. The tax title sale is a “low bid wins” style auction in which the property is sold to the purchaser willing to bid on the least percent ownership interest in the property. Winning bidders of the tax sale are expected to pay for their purchases within 72 hours of the close of the auction. Payment must be made in full, and all sales are final.

To avoid having property sold at tax sale, property owners must pay property taxes by 11:59 P.M. on August 25, 2022. Bills not paid in full by that time will result in the property being sold at the tax sale. Tax payments can be made in person at the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office Administration Office (200 Canal Boulevard, Thibodaux) or the South Lafourche Substation (102 W. 91st Street, Cut Off). Only cash, certified check, or money order will be accepted at those locations.

Tax payments can also be made online at LPSO.net/PayMyTaxes until August 15, 2022.

For additional information, property owners can call the Thibodaux office at (985) 449-4430 or the Cut Off office at (985) 632-5843.

This auction and all future tax sales can be viewed online at LPSO.net/TaxSale. Using the convenient search options, bidders can set the parameters for any property that falls within their interests and budget.