LPSO to host three free Hunter Education Field Days

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will host three free Hunter Education Field Days in December for anyone age 10 or older who has completed the home study course.

The first Field Day will take place on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the LPSO Shooting Range located at 3451 Highway 182 in Raceland. Click here to register for this course.

The second Field Day will take place on Thursday, December 10, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the LPSO Shooting Range. Click here to register for this course.

The third Field Day will take place on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the LPSO Shooting Range. Click here to register for this course.

The Field Day is part of the home study format: an online class that can be taken at the student’s own pace, followed by the field-day class. The online portion of the home study format costs $19.95 through the online course provider. Students must bring a printed voucher from the online course or be able to show proof of completion from the home study course to be admitted into this class. Class size is limited, and advance registration is required.

All students are required to follow COVID-19 protocols. Masks are required throughout the duration of the class. Do not attend the class if you are feeling sick or have fever, sore throat, or other symptoms. Students should also bring safety glasses and a pen or pencil to write with.

Firearms and ammunition should NOT be brought to this course, but snacks are permitted. For more information, or for assistance with online registration, call the LPSO Training Academy at (985) 387-4480 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or email Captain Lafate Day at Lafate-day@lpso.net.