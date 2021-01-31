LPSO to increase deputy presence during Carnival season for Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign

Sheriff Craig Webre announced the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will join other local law enforcement agencies in participating in the statewide Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign which runs through the heart of the Mardi Gras season – February 5-16, 2021. The campaign is coordinated and funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

As part of this effort, additional deputies will be assigned to saturated patrol efforts to target impaired drivers and help keep motorists safe.

“Even though there are no parades, Mardi Gras balls, or large parties this year due to the ongoing pandemic, it’s still as important as ever for people to recognize the dangers of impaired driving,” said Sheriff Webre. “The pandemic has led to people spending more time at home, but on the occasion you do consume alcohol somewhere else, you must have a plan to arrive home safely.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, drunk driving is a deadly epidemic that takes the lives of more than 10,000 people each year, on average.

Sheriff Craig Webre reminds citizens to have a plan to get home safely before you decide to drink. NEVER drive if you have had anything to drink containing alcohol. Remember that driving under the influence of illegal narcotics can also lead to a DWI arrest. In fact, some legal medications can impair your ability to drive. Always read warning labels and instructions on prescription and over-the-counter medications.