LPSO to increase patrolling deputies

Due to the approaching storm, Sheriff Craig Webre has announced the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office administrative offices will close at noon on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, and remain closed until further notice.

LPSO will also be increasing the number of deputies patrolling the parish beginning later today. “Our deputies have always answered the call for every storm, and we are ready to respond to this one as well,” said Sheriff Webre. “Stay vigilant, stay informed, and stay safe.”

Sheriff Webre encourages residents to download the LPSO mobile app which features the most up-to-date information on this storm. The app will also send out push notifications for the most important updates.