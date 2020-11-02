LPSO to Participate in No Shave November Fundraiser to Help Fight Cancer

Sheriff Craig Webre announced the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will join several area law enforcement agencies in participating in No Shave November, a national effort to raise awareness and funding for the fight against cancer in the month of November.

Deputies and officers who donate $25 will be allowed to grow a beard during the month of November. Policies of many law enforcement agencies prohibit facial hair other than a mustache. These policies will be suspended for the month of November for those who donate money at each agency. All money collected will be donated to the American Cancer Society

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office which is spearheaded the project once again. In 2019, the combined efforts of all agencies involved resulted in over $20,000 being raised for the American Cancer Society. That included over $5,500 raised in Lafourche Parish alone.

“After such positive response from our staff and the public last year, it was an easy decision to take part in No Shave November again this year,” said Sheriff Webre. “Each of us has been affected by cancer in some way – whether it be ourselves, a family member or friend. This symbolic gesture is our way of embracing our hair which many cancer patients lose during treatment. We hope one day these fundraising efforts will result in a cure for this horrible disease.”

The American Cancer Society funds and conducts research, shares expert information, supports patients, and spreads the word about prevention. For more information on the American Cancer Society, please visit their website: www.cancer.org.

The public is welcomed to join in our efforts to participate to raise money for this great cause. Checks can be made out to the American Cancer Society and dropped off at any Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office location through the month of November.