LPSO warns parents to be mindful about back-to-school posts

August 7, 2023
August 7, 2023

The Lafourche Parish Sheriffs Office warns parents to think before posting back-to-school photos. “As school begins this week, we would like to remind parents NOT to reveal personal information about your children in photos,” reads a statement from LPSO.


As parents and guardians capture those cherished back-to-school moments, it’s crucial to prioritize our children’s safety in this digital age. Sgt. Emanuel Johnson demonstrated the difference between a safe photo and one that can potentially put your child in danger. Create a safe online environment by refraining from sharing details like your child’s name, school names, teacher’s name, etc.

LPSO warns that personal information can be used by predators, scammers and other people looking to endanger your child, family, or finances. The sheriffs office recommends keeping personal information to a minimum regardless of your privacy settings.

 

August 7, 2023

