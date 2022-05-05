LRA Bayou Chapter hosts board installation dinner

The Louisiana Restaurant Association Bayou Chapter will host its annual Board Installation and Dinner on Tuesday, May 10, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Cinclare Restaurant in Thibodaux.

President Michael Dalmau and LRA Chair Michael Boudreaux will discuss their experience in the industry and with the Louisiana Restaurant Association. In addition, Boudreaux and Dalmau will conduct the installation of the 2022 LRA Bayou Chapter Board of Directors.

Established in 1946, the Louisiana Restaurant Association’s mission is to promote, protect, and serve the interests of the state’s foodservice and hospitality industry. The organization invites the community to come out and meet their local chapter and the 2022 board of directors.

Tickets to the event are $35 and can be purchased online.