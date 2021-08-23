LSBDC to Host ‘The Business Plan Road Map to Success’ Workshop September 14

Louisiana Small Business Development Center (LSBDC), Nicholls State University, Lafourche Parish, and the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce partner to provide Business Plan Road Map to Success workshop Tuesday, September 14.

 

The workshop will include an introduction to creating a customizable business plan to help small business owners prepare to respond quickly and recover from disruptions. 

 

A business plan is much more than a piece of paper; it’s a roadmap to success. The plan forces you to consider your entire business at once, and therefore maintain consistency in the planning and execution of your business model. A comprehensive, focused, well-written business plan enables you to control your business and its potential for success. This seminar covers the detailed parts of a thorough business plan. 



 

The following topics will be covered:

 

  • What is a Business Plan and what is it used for?
  • Discovering your Mission Statement and Purpose
  • Cultivating an Advertising Strategy
  • Defining your Target Market
  • Valuable resources to help accomplish your goals

The presenters will be Suzanne Carlos, LSBDC Business Consultant, and local business owner of Big Mike’s BBQ, Mike Lewis. The event will be held in the Theodore Louis Building Duhe Auditorium, 235 Civic Center Blvd., Houma, at 2:00 p.m. Click here to register.



Heidi Guidry
