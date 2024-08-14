LSP Alert: 2-year-old Kaizor Louis taken by non-custodial parent

The Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the St. Martinville Police Department for 2-year-old Kaizor Louis. Louis was last seen on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. in St. Martinville. He was taken by his non-custodial mother from his daycare in St. Martinville and was last seen traveling south on Resweber Street in a black sedan.

Kaizor Louis is a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 2’0” tall and weighs approximately 25 lbs. He was last seen wearing a lime green t-shirt and yellow shorts. Louis is believed to be traveling with Meshaya Johnson. Johnson is a black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5’3” tall and weighs 130 lbs. Johnson is believed to be traveling to a residence in Houston, Texas.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Kaizor Louis should immediately contact the St. Martinville Police Department at 337-394-3001 or call 911. All inquiries concerning this matter should be directed to the St. Martinville Police Department.