LSP and Office of Juvenile Justice Investigating Firearm Incident with Juvenile Escapee

Following the discovery of a firearm in a holding cell at the Acadiana Center for Youth in St. Martinville, investigators with Louisiana State Police, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice have initiated an investigation into circumstances of the incident. The firearm was discovered in the possession of a 16 year old juvenile escapee recently taken into custody on Thursday, January 20, 2022 by LSP Troopers.

The arrest of the male juvenile took place on U.S. 61 near Thomas Road in East Baton Rouge Parish after Troopers located an occupied stolen vehicle in connection with two wanted juvenile escapees. Troopers discovered one of the two juveniles in the stolen vehicle and learned of the details of the escape, multiple vehicle burglaries, an alleged accidental shooting with a stolen weapon, and two vehicle thefts committed by the two escapees. The 16 year old juvenile was taken into custody, treated at a local medical facility for injuries sustained in the escape, and booked into the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center. The second juvenile escapee was discovered several days later in Pointe Coupee Parish by local law enforcement search teams.

On January 25, 2022 corrections officers at the Acadiana Center for Youth St. Martinville facility discovered a hidden firearm after the 16 year old juvenile admitted to bringing the weapon into the secure facility. The circumstances of how the firearm was brought into the facility is part of the joint investigation. The investigation remains active and ongoing and further information will be released when available.

“Upon discovery of the contraband, OJJ reached out to local law enforcement to conduct a thorough investigation,” stated Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice Deputy Secretary William Sommers. We are fully cooperating in this investigation to assure the safety of the youth in our care, our staff and general public.”

“Yesterday afternoon, our agency was briefed on the incident by the Office of Juvenile Justice and took immediate action to begin the investigatory process,” stated Colonel Lamar Davis, Louisiana State Police Superintendent. “As the investigation progresses, we will make certain all circumstances of the incident are investigated thoroughly to ensure accountability at all levels.”