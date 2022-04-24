LSP Investigating Deputy-Involved Shooting in Assumption Parish

April 24, 2022
Jules Lafont
April 24, 2022

On April 24, 2022, shortly after 7:30 a.m. detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were requested by the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office to investigate a deputy-involved shooting involving at least one of their deputies on Louisiana Highway 398 near Labadieville.



 

One subject was transported to a hospital due to his injuries.

 

This is an active investigation and further information will be released when it becomes available. Motorists should find an alternate route if traveling through the area.



