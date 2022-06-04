LSP Investigating TPSO Deputy-Involved Shooting in Terrebonne Parish

Legislature votes to allow adopted people access to original birth certificates
June 4, 2022
On June 3, 2022, shortly before midnight, detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were requested by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office to investigate a deputy-involved shooting involving at least one of their deputies on Grace Street near Bayou Cane.
One subject was transported to a hospital due to their injuries.
This is an active investigation and further information will be released when it becomes available.
Louisiana State Police - Press Release
