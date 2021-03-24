Home
News
Crime
Sports
Lifestyles
Wellness
Outdoors
Food
Bayouside with Benny Cenac
Publications
Point of Vue
Family First
Bayou Business Monthly
Obituary
The Weekly Want Ads
Place Your Ad
Manage Account
LSP reporting two road closures due to high water
LA 308 CLOSED from Percy Brown to St. Charles By-Pass Road
March 24, 2021
Nicholls Office of Continuing Education Hosts ACT Prep Course
March 24, 2021
March 24, 2021
Louisiana State Police is reporting two road closures due to high water:
• La 24 South (West Main) near Bayou Blue Road and the Recreation Bridge
• US 90 W exit ramp #210 at LA 182 in Raceland
Please use alternate routes.
STAFF
Related posts
March 24, 2021
LDH: 3,692 new presumed recovered statewide
Read more