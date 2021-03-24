LSP reporting two road closures due to high water

LA 308 CLOSED from Percy Brown to St. Charles By-Pass Road
March 24, 2021
Nicholls Office of Continuing Education Hosts ACT Prep Course
March 24, 2021

Louisiana State Police is reporting two road closures due to high water:

• La 24 South (West Main) near Bayou Blue Road and the Recreation Bridge
• US 90 W exit ramp #210 at LA 182 in Raceland
Please use alternate routes.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

March 24, 2021

LDH: 3,692 new presumed recovered statewide

Read more