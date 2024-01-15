LSP Road Closures Due to Icy Conditions

(6:01am)

The Twin Span (New Orleans) is closed going westbound due to icy conditions. The Bonnet Carre Spillway is also closed in both directions

I-55 South is now closed at Ponchatoula with traffic being diverted to the Old Highway 51 Frontage Road, also known as the “low road”. Traffic congestion has quickly built up on Old Highway 51 and authorities are advising to take causing using alternate routes.

The I-55 Manchac Bridge, north and south, has been shutdown due to extreme icy conditions. Traffic has been diverted onto US 51 from Ponchatoula to Laplace.

(5:02am)

Southbound I-310/Hale Boggs Bridge is closed due to multi-car crash

(4:41am)

** Assumption/ St. Mary Parish to Lafourche Parish – US Hwy 90 between the Amelia Bridge (milepost 182) and LA Hwy 182 (milepost 210) in Raceland is closed in both directions due to ice forming on multiple sections of the roadway

.

** St. James Parish – The Sunshine Bridge ( LA Hwy 70) has been closed in both directions due to ice forming on the roadway.

** St. John the Baptist Parish – The Veterans Memorial Bridge ( LA Hwy 3213) has been closed in both directions due to ice forming on the roadway.

4:35 AM Causeway remains closed. Crescent City Connection is OPEN but HOV lanes are closed.

Troopers and local deputies will continue to monitor roadway conditions for improvement as the temperature rises above freezing later in the day. Updates to these road closures will be posted here. Do not drive around barricades that have been set up.