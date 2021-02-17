LSP Troop C: All roadways Open from Amelia to Des Allemands

Susan Bourg TuleuFebruary 17, 2021
Louisiana State Police Troop C has confirmed that all roadways and overpasses are open from Amelia to Des Allemends. There are no closures to New Orleans in our area.
Louisiana State Police continues to ask motorists to avoid unnecessary travel. Roadways across Louisiana, especially portions of Central and North Louisiana, remain highly impassable and dangerous for vehicular travel. These are unprecedented times, and we need the communities’ assistance and cooperation.
We understand that some motorists are considered essential and must travel. If you fall into this category, please drive slowly, allow extra time to reach your destination, increase following distance, make sure your cell phone is fully charged, and wear your seat belt. If motorists should become stranded, they may utilize the *LSP (*577) system from a cell phone to contact the nearest LSP Troop to request help.