LSP Troop C monitoring roadway conditions on LA 1 in lower Lafourche

With Tropical Storm Alberto in the Gulf, Troopers with Troop C are currently monitoring roadway conditions for high water on LA Highway 1 between Golden Meadow and Grand Isle in Lafourche Parish.
As of 10:30 a.m., the roadway is still passable with a few inches of water in various spots; however, as conditions change, LA Highway 1 could be closed for motorists’ safety. High water signs have been set up. Updates will be posted to the State Police Facebook page.
Do not try to drive through deep water, as it could enter the engine and cause the vehicle to become disabled. Please be weather-aware and mindful of warnings and alerts. You may also visit 511la.org or use the 511 app for any road closures related to flooding.