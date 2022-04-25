LSU Ag Center’s Horticulture Hints provides region specific tips

The Louisiana State University Ag Center released the 2022 spring edition of Horticulture Hints. The newsletter is available for all five Louisiana regions, providing great gardening tips for each specific Louisiana region.

Use this link to access the newsletter, then select Southwest for our region. LSU Ag Center provides tips and information on container gardening, pruning crepe myrtles properly, spring vegetable tips, lawn weed control, and more that are specific to our area. For more information from the LSU Ag Center, visit https://www.lsuagcenter.com.