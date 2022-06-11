LSU Ag offers free Growing Farmers workshops

Gov. Edwards: It’s Too Early to Cancel the Special Session to Redraw Congressional Maps that are Fair to Black Voters
June 10, 2022

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is partnering with LSU AgCenter to sponsor a series of webinars, as well as in-person workshops to assist someone starting a farm. Growing Farmers is a financial and marketing risk management training program for new and beginning Louisiana horticultural farmers. Classes such as Safety Food Workshop, Farming and Taxes, and Resources Trade Show will help farmers navigate the farming and business process.

The classes are free and open to the public. Registration can be completed here. The following upcoming classes are open for registration:

  • June 16: Farming and Taxes Workshop and a Farmer Resources Trade Show— 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hill Farm Teaching Facility on the LSU Baton Rouge campus.
  • June 23: Online Platforms for Sales webinar— 1 p.m.
  • July 21: Working With a Loan Officer webinar— 1 p.m.

LSU AG
LSU AG

Related posts

June 10, 2022

Gov. Edwards: It’s Too Early to Cancel the Special Session to Redraw Congressional Maps that are Fair to Black Voters

Read more