LSU Ag offers free Growing Farmers workshops

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is partnering with LSU AgCenter to sponsor a series of webinars, as well as in-person workshops to assist someone starting a farm. Growing Farmers is a financial and marketing risk management training program for new and beginning Louisiana horticultural farmers. Classes such as Safety Food Workshop, Farming and Taxes, and Resources Trade Show will help farmers navigate the farming and business process.
The classes are free and open to the public. Registration can be completed here. The following upcoming classes are open for registration: