LSU Ag announced the 2022 summer edition of Horticulture Hints is available for all five Louisiana regions. Horticulture Hints is a series of newsletters providing great gardening tips for each specific Louisiana region.

To read Horticulture Hints for the southwest region, visit LSU online, click on your parish on the map or click on your parish from the list of parishes, and find the latest issue of Horticulture Hints for your region. Some topics for the Southwest region include: