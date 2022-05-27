LSU AgCenter and LPL to offer health and nutrition summer programs

In an effort to better the health of the Lafourche Parish community, LSU AgCenter agents have partnered up with the Lafourche Parish Library System to offer health and nutrition programing throughout the summer.
Area Nutrition Agent, Becky Gautreaux and Assistant FCS Agent, Kristy Monier will be presenting a series of lessons from the “Let’s Eat for the Health of It” curriculum to adults and youth in the community.
“Let’s Eat for the Health of It” is a curriculum that is based on the latest scientific research about food and physical activity. Sessions will focus on the MyPlate, which helps individuals use the dietary guidelines to make smart choices from every food group, find a balance between food and physical activity, get the most nutrition out of calories, and stay within daily caloric needs. Lessons will focus on eating more fruits and vegetables, switching to Skim milk or 1% from whole milk, eating more whole grains, varying your protein choices, smart snacking, handwashing and food safety, and physical activity. Adult lessons will
also include food dollar management, and limiting fats, sugars, and sodium.
Adults of all ages and 3rd-6th grade students are invited to attend the program that consists of an interactive six-part series. The lessons will be 30 minutes each. No registration is required to attend. Adults and students will receive corresponding lessons in different program settings. The sessions will be offered at the following library locations, during the following dates, and times:
If you have any questions or would like to learn more the program, please contact Mrs. Gautreaux or Mrs. Monier at the LSU AgCenter at 985-446-1316 or email at bgatreaux@agcenter.lsu.edu or kmonier@agcenter.lsu.edu.