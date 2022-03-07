LSU AgCenter Offers Free Home Gardening Certificate

Need a spring garden course? Take the LSU AgCenter Home Gardening Certificate course for free.

The 10-week online gardening course was developed by LSU AgCenter horticulture agents and include education on proper nutrition, pesticides, weeds, plant disease, herbs, pruning and more.

The online course will take place from June 5- August 13 and is part of the LSU AgCenter outreach programs. While the program is free, a donation is encouraged to support these online free courses. Visit https://tinyurl.com/HomeGardenCourse to learn more.