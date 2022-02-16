LSU AgCenter to Host Nutritional Grocery Store Tours at Local Rouses

Do you need help with knowing what healthy foods to purchase or do you want to know why the vegetables and fruits are at the beginning of the store? Do you need help with reading food labels of products? Sign up for an upcoming grocery store tour and take the confusion out of grocery shopping.

LSU AgCenter Area Nutrition Agent, Mrs. Becky Gautreaux, will be hosting grocery store tours at local Rouses stores in Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes to help shoppers understand nutrition facts labels and how to find healthier options for you and your family. This hands-on education tour will include reading labels of the products including calories, serving size, sodium content, carbohydrates, potassium, protein, daily nutrition value, and unit price of products for best purchase prices.

Tours begin at 9:00am and can last anywhere from an hour to an hour and a half. Tours are open to the public and registration is preferred. Upcoming Rouses tours include the following:

Feb. 21st – 13086 Highway 3235, Larose

March 14th – 1428 Crescent Ave., Lockport

March 21st – 1410 St. Charles St., Houma

March 29th – 2113 S. Alex Plaisance Blvd., Golden Meadow

April 11th – 561 Grand Caillou Rd., Houma

April 12th – 204 North Canal Blvd., Thibodaux

April 26th – 1653 Saint Mary St., Thibodaux

May 3rd – 9465 East Park Ave., Houma

If you are interested in joining Mrs. Gautreaux on any of the grocery store tours, please register using the QR code, visit https://bit.ly/3uR7UBU or by calling the LSU AgCenter at 985-446-1316.