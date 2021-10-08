LSU lifts COVID-19 vaccine mandate for home football games

Louisiana State University is lifting the COVID-19 requirements for entry to football games in Tiger Stadium.

The university’s athletic department said Friday that the decision came after “the consistent and significant decline in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations” in the state.

In a video shared to Twitter, Dr. Catherine O’Neal, Chief Medical Officer of Our Lady of the Lake, thanks Tiger fans for lower the risk of COVID-19 in our state, with Louisiana having a less than five percent positivity rate across the state.