LSU lifts COVID-19 vaccine mandate for home football games

October 8, 2021

Louisiana State University is lifting the COVID-19 requirements for entry to football games in Tiger Stadium.

 

The university’s athletic department said Friday that the decision came after “the consistent and significant decline in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations” in the state.



 

In a video shared to Twitter, Dr. Catherine O’Neal, Chief Medical Officer of Our Lady of the Lake, thanks Tiger fans for lower the risk of COVID-19 in our state, with Louisiana having a less than five percent positivity rate across the state.

The new policy will take effect at the next home game, Oct. 16 against Florida. Masks will no longer be required in outdoor locations, but are required in the indoor areas of the stadium in accordance with state and campus guidelines.



Mary Ditch

