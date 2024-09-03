LSU mascot Mike the Tiger surprises fans in Thibodaux ahead of historic football game this Saturday

This Saturday will mark historic moment in local athletics, as Nicholls State University and LSU will meet on the football field for the first time. In celebration of this upcoming showdown, a very special guest surprised fans in Thibodaux last night.

The two school mascots, Colonel Tillou and Mike the Tiger, shook hands and exchanged gifts at the live recording of the Coach Rebowe Show at Big Mike’s BBQ Smokehouse in Thibodaux yesterday evening. The gifts included a rack of smoked ribs for Mike the Tiger, and a special Colonels-themed ice cream developed by LSUAg for Colonel Tillou.

Photos provided by Big Mike’s BBQ Smokehouse.

The Coach Rebowe Show is a radio talk show featuring Nicholls State University head football coach Tim Rebowe, who talks all things Colonels football from 6:00-7:00 PM every Monday of the regular season. The show airs on 100.3 ESPN Radio New Orleans, but now Thibodaux-based fans will get to come listen to the show live in person at Big Mike’s BBQ Smokehouse. Read more about the radio show here.

Thank you to everyone who came out to the special Coach Rebowe Radio Show tonight! It was standing room only in our dining room,” reads a statement from Big Mike’s. “What a great start to football season, and as always, thank you for the support.”

The upcoming football game between LSU and Nicholls State University will take place on September 7, 2024 beginning at 6:30 PM at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge.