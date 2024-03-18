LSU Women’s Basketball National Championship License Plate Now Available

The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) is excited to announce the release of the 2023 LSU Women’s Basketball National Championship license plate as the Tigers prepare to make a run at another title. Fans can now celebrate LSU’s first ever NCAA Basketball Championship everywhere they go by purchasing the newest specialty plate offered to Louisiana drivers.

“We are excited to offer this specialty plate as that team truly represents the grit and winning spirit of the great citizens of Louisiana,” OMV Commissioner Dan Casey stated. OMV staff presented LSU head coach Kim Mulkey and the LSU Women’s Basketball team with the first National Championship plate Thursday morning. “It’s awesome. It’s just a reminder every day when you walk to your car of what we did. It’s also a reminder of how much our program is valued,” Mulkey said. Customers can purchase the 2023 LSU Women’s Basketball National Championship plate in the following ways:

The recommended method to purchase is to complete the online process for special plates on OMV’s website, www.expresslane.org/vehicles/plates. Mail the necessary documents to the OMV Specialized Vehicle Unit (Attn: Specialized Vehicle Unit, Office of Motor Vehicles, P.O. Box 64886, Baton Rouge, LA 70896). OMV will mail the plate to the customer after processing.

Immediate issuance of the LSU Women’s Basketball National Championship license plate is also available through the OMV Specialized Vehicle Unit (7979 Independence Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70806), select OMV field offices and various Public Tag Agent locations. When booking an appointment, customers should select the “Vehicle Renewals” option as the appointment type.

OMV issues special plates to automobiles, private trucks up to 16,000 lbs., and private buses (motor homes). Customers must have a properly titled and registered vehicle in their name to be eligible. A complete list of specialty plates offered is posted at www.expresslane.org.