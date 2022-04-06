Lt. Gov. Nungesser Leads Group of Lt. Govs. in Urging Biden Administration to Restore U.S. to Energy Independence

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser along with Alaska Lt. Governor Kevin Meyer, Arkansas Lt. Governor Tim Griffin, Missouri Lt. Governor Michael Kehoe, Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Wyoming Lt. Governor Edward Buchanan are urging the Biden administration to re-establish energy independence, lessening the financial burden American families face as a result of higher gas prices and inflation.

The lieutenant governors penned a letter to the president stating Americans are struggling due to surging energy prices and higher prices of goods and services.

In an effort to avoid further economic impact, Lt. Governor Nungesser suggests increasing oil and natural gas production to reestablish our nation’s energy independence, stability and security.

“The offshore oil and gas industry is vital to Louisiana and other states. The revenues generated in the Gulf of Mexico provide much needed funding for hurricane protection efforts,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.

Louisiana is a top producing and processing state for oil and gas and is key to the infrastructure which supplies oil and gas to this country and others.

